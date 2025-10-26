Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

