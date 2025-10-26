Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

