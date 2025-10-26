Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.