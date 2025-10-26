Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 139 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,872,000. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,150,000.

BATS EFG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

