Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7%

WM opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.16.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

