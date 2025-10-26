CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:KO opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

