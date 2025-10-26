Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 123.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.2%

Quanta Services stock opened at $441.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $447.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

