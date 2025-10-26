Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP is Saybrook Capital NC’s 6th Largest Position

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after acquiring an additional 218,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after buying an additional 145,161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after buying an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $280.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

