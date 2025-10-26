Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

BND stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

