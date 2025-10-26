Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Pullen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $186.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

