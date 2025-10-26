Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

