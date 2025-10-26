Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 10,129 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MCD opened at $306.05 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

