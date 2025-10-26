Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 15,533 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Copart by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

