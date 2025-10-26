Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $58,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,667,000 after buying an additional 2,633,732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,846,000 after buying an additional 431,781 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,870,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,256,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 1,120,524 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.30 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.