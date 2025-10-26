Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in American Express by 24.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 34,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $357.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $362.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,511 shares of company stock valued at $87,909,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

