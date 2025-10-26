Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

ADBE opened at $353.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

