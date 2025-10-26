Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,240 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,027,469.40. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,827,710.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,425,876 shares of company stock valued at $177,336,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.