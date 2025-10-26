Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.53 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 124,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

