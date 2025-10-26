General Motors Company $GM Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $54,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 23.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 642.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,335,424 shares of company stock worth $139,694,083. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

GM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.