Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $700.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $730.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.17.

NYSE:LII opened at $495.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $485.47 and a 1-year high of $689.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 175.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lennox International by 125.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

