Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $500.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $573.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

