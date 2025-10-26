Topsail Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Topsail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $42,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VXUS opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

