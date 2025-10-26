VestGen Investment Management Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

VestGen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $339.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.15 and its 200 day moving average is $304.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $340.19. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.