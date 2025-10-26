The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 938.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,669,000 after purchasing an additional 503,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

