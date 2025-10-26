Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Toast by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $38.32 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,781.92. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,513 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

