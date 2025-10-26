Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,244 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.3%

COP opened at $88.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.