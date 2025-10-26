Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Lessened by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 104.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 18,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 18,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of ADI opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average is $228.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

