Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 800.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 75.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,701.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.17 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -185.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

