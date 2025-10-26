Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,651 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.