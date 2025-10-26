New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in Chubb Limited $CB

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $5,117,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $281.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

