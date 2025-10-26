Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 90,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ADI opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

