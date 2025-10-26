New Hampshire Trust Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 295,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 104,747 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,726,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCHV stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.