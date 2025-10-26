Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,861 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in eBay by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.