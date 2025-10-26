Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

