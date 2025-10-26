TD Cowen Cuts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $680.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $685.00 to $680.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $736.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.59.

Shares of GEV opened at $584.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.04. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

