EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). 2,281,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 453,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.95 ($0.37).

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.63.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.43 EPS for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

