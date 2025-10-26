Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

