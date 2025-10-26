EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). 2,281,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 453,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.95 ($0.37).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 7.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £116.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.57.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.43 EPS for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts predict that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

