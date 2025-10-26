Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 47 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $347.34 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.78 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.79 and its 200-day moving average is $347.87. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.75.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

