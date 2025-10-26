Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $260.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $262.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

