Carriage Services’ (CSV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSV. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $714.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at $662,294.80. The trade was a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 408.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.