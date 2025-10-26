Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $281.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.65 and a 200-day moving average of $280.91. Chubb has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chubb by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

