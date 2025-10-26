VestGen Investment Management Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

VestGen Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

