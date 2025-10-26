VestGen Investment Management Acquires Shares of 12,095 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF $DWX

VestGen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. VestGen Investment Management owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWX stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

