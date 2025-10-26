VestGen Investment Management Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT

VestGen Investment Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. VestGen Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

