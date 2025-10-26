VestGen Investment Management Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

VestGen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

