VestGen Investment Management Has $694,000 Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

VestGen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

