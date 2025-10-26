Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

