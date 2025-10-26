Goodfellow Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 307.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th.
Goodfellow Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of GDL opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.38. Goodfellow has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.
Goodfellow Company Profile
