Goodfellow Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 307.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th.

Goodfellow Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GDL opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.38. Goodfellow has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc is engaged in remanufacturers and distributors of lumber products and hardwood flooring products. It is engaged in the domestic and export sales of wholesale distribution of wood products, and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. Goodfellow offers products, including decking, flooring, lumber, insulation and soundproofing, panels, siding, and specialty and commodity panels.

