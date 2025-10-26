VestGen Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

VestGen Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

